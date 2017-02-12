Massive Participation marks Andaman Marathon 2017; Participants lauds ACCI

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 12: The ‘Make My Trip’ Andaman Marathon 2017 organized by ACCI in association with Department of Sports& Youth Affairs with the theme ‘Clean & Green Islands’ witnessed large number of participants both young and old here this morning.

Massive participation today was enough to prove that Andaman Marathon 2017 was a massive hit this year too. A large number of participants have lauded the efforts of ACCI to organize such an even in these Islands.

As per details, under the 10k (Boys 15 to 18 years)- Abdul Aziz, Rohit Bakhla, Amit Chakraborty and CP Ummer secured the first, second, third & fourth position respectively with a cash prize of Rs. 30,000, Rs. 20000, Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 10,000 respectively.

In the 10k (Girls 15 to 18 years)-B. Anandi, Bhagyalakshmi, Soundarya and Yogitamathi secured the first, second, third and fourth position respectively with a cash prize of Rs. 30,000, 20,000, 15,000 and 10,000.

In the 10k (Senior Citizen Women)- Gulshan Bibi, Priya Pradhan, Thibia Grothi and S. Jyothimani secured the first, second, third & fourth position respectively with a cash prize of Rs. 40,000, 30,000, 25,000, &15,000.

In the 10k (Senior Citizen Men)- Sundar Nath Sai, Yogender Singh, Tulsi Das and Manoranjan Kayl secured the first, second, third and fourth position respectively with a cash prize of Rs. 40,000, Rs. 30,000, Rs. 25,000 & Rs.15,000.

In the 10k (Open Female)- Ganga Devi, Phool Kumari, Preeti Minj and Sujata Biswas secured the first, second, third & Fourth position respectively with a cash award of Rs. 40,000, Rs. 30,000, Rs. 25,000, Rs. 15,000.

In the 10k (Open Male)- Dinesh, VK Suhag, Vikas Singh and Kapil Tomar secured the first, second, third and fourth position respectively with a cash prize of Rs. 40000, Rs.30000, Rs.25000,& Rs.15000. All four winners are from 20 Grenadier, Indian Army.

In the half marathon 21k (Open Female )-Reena Kumari, Brishi Bai, Manisha Kumari and Reeya Chakravarty secured the first, second, third and fourth position respectively with a cash prize of Rs. 60000, Rs.40000, Rs.25000 & Rs.15000.

In the half Marathon 21k (Open Male )- Sachin Rathi, Narendra Bhatti, Jay Bhagwan and Manoj Kumar of 20 Grenadier Indian Army secured the first, second, third & fourth position respectively with a cash prize of Rs. 60000, Rs.40000, Rs. 25000 & Rs.15000.

The Andaman Marathon was sponsored by Make My Trip and co- sponsored by ANIIDCO, SBI and TCI and associate sponsors APDC, Barefoot Resorts, Chakraborty Multi Specialty Hospital, RDS Project Ltd., RIFLEX, ITTPL, ICICI Bank , Sea Shell Hotels & Resorts, Gionee, TSG Hotels & Resorts, Andaman Foods.Com, Karan Trading(I) Private Ltd., Mahindra, Makruzz, RSN, Surendra, Shyam Steel and Green Ocean.