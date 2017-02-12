Special National Integration Camp continues

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 12: NCC Directorate Tamilnadu, Pondichery and Andaman and Nicobar Islands is organizing a Special National Integration Camp at Brichgunj, Port Blair from 09 Feb to 20 Feb 17. A total of 180 cadets (38 Girls cadets and 57 boys cadets) from Andaman Nicobar Islands and 85 cadets (51 Girls cadets and 34 boys cadets) from the Mainland representing all the states of India are participating in the camp.

The aim of the camp is to foster National Integration and give an opportunity to young boys and girls from the main land to visit the Islands. It is also an opportunity for the cadets from the Islands to interact with the youth from the length and breadth of India and experience the cultural and linguistic diversity of our country. The camp gives an opportunity to the cadets to experience the spirit of adventure, develop leadership qualities and to discover their innate capabilities by overcoming mental and physical challenges, which gives them the confidence to handle any adverse situation in real life

During the camp the cadets will visit all the important places in Andaman & Nicobar Islands. They would also be actively involved in group discussions, quiz competitions, cultural competitions and presenting details about their respective states, for the benefit of all. The cadets will also have personality developmental sessions, career counseling sessions alongwith various organized sports and games.

The cadets who are complete strangers at the beginning of the camp will leave with a strong bond of friendship probably lasting a life time. The Camp Commandant Colonel KP Hebbar addressed the camp and advised the cadets to always uphold NCC motto of “UNITY AND DISCIPLINE”.