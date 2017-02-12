Two Fishermen suffer burn injuries

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Feb 12: Two Fishermen suffered burn injuries on Saturday morning while they were working inside their Dinghy at Fish Landing Center, Junglighat.

As per reports, fisherman Kadreshan, 21 years and fisherman Adi Narayan, 31 years were mixing some chemicals for their Dinghy.

Sources said that while they were mixing the chemicals, suddenly fire occurred from the chemical mixture due to which fisherman Kadreshan suffered one percent burn injuries and fisherman Adi Narayan suffered twenty percent burn injuries.

The fire also damaged some parts of the Dinghy, it is learnt.

However, after the incident, other fishermen present near the spot, immediately rushed both of them to the GB Pant Hospital. As per last report both the Fishermen are out of danger now.