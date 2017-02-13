26 year old tourist dies after Scuba Diving at North Bay

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Feb 13: A 26 year old boy from Nagpur, Maharashtra died this afternoon at North Bay after completing Scuba Diving at North Bay beach.

As per reports, the boy namely Vinit Sohan Papre went with his father Ashok Chand Das Papre, mother and Sister to North Bay for Scuba Diving under the supervision of a private diving agency, Dive Mantra. Sources said that after the boy came out from the sea after Scuba Diving, he died.

It is learnt that the family members of the Boy has registered a complaint at the Bambooflat Police Station alleging negligence from the side of the Dive Mantra and the divers.

It is also learnt that the Bambooflat Police Station has registered an FIR against Dive Mantra and the Divers.