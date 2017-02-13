50 year old man suffer major injuries of electrocution

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Feb 13: A 50 year old man namely, A Chitravel, a private security guard by profession suffered major injuries due to electrocution this afternoon at around 02:45 pm near KV – I road, close to the BSNL Exchange office.

As per reports, the 50 year old man climbed up on a Retaining Wall with a long iron rod to collect Mangoes from a Mango Tree, sadly while collecting mangoes the iron rod came into the contact of high tension wire.

Together with high voltage shock the 50 year old man also suffered some major injuries when he fell on sharp Iron grills attached to the Wall.

On information a team of Aberdeen Police Unit, Fire Brigade reached the spot and immediately rushed the 50 year old man to the GB Pant Hospital, where he is still undergoing treatment. Further details are still awaited.