AAEMU Organises protest in front of Vidyut Bhawan

Sathak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Feb 13: More than 30 members of Aam Aadmi Electricity Mazdoor Union this evening staged a protest in front of Vidyut Bhawan to press various demands.

The protesters shouted slogans against the department and demanded to fill up all the vacant posts lying vacant in the department since many years. The Protesters also demanded the department to engage staffs as per the duties and responsibilities assigned to them.

The protesters also demanded the department to follow the transfer policy transparently.