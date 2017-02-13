Flea market from Feb 17, application invited

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 13: The date and venue for organizing second Weekend Utsav of this month (formally known as Flea Market) has been re-schedule and fixed on 17th, 18th & 19th Feb, 2017, at ITF ground combining with one of the venue of this year’s Indian Panorama Film Festival 2017. The visitors/tourists will get a chance to acquaint themselves with the local culture, cuisine and lifestyle with infinite fun & enjoyment. To add flavor to the event, the tourism department has decided under the category “Food court/cuisine” added with arts/products related to their culture community/institutions will be awarded suitably with certification of participation and trophy. Interested may kindly submit their application in the tourism department on or before 15th February 2017 before noon, for more details in this regard pl. contact Manager (GH) over telephone number 244081.