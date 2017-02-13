Andaman Sheekha

The True Mirror of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Four metre long King Cobra rescued

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::
Sarthak Kanjilal
Port Blair, Feb 13: Snake Man of the Islands, Manjit Singh, Deputy Ranger, Forest Department has once again rescued a King Cobra Snake this evening from New Pahargaon area.
On information Snake Man Manjit Singh and his team reached the spot and rescued nearly 4 mtr long and around 5kg in weight King Cobra Snake from a house at New Pahargaon. The Snake has been shifted to the Mini Zoo, Haddo. This was one of the longest King Cobra ever rescued by the Forest Team.

