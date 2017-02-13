FSO seizes contraband tobacco product

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 13: On a tip off information received on 9th Feb, 2017 from Police Officials of PS, CCS, Port Blair regarding arrival of contraband tobacco products through Andaman Super Express, Courier Service, Port Blair. Shri. R.V. Murugaraj, Food Safety Officer, South Andaman opened two packages of parcel in front of Shri. S. Purushotham, Manager, Andaman Super Express, courier service and Police personnel from PS, CCS and found that Ratna 150 brand Zarda of 50 gms pouches are packed in Select Premium CTC tea pouches a total of 151 pkts. ofZarda were recovered from the tea packets. All the prohibited tobacco (Zarda) and tea pouches were seized by the Food Safety Officer in the presence of Police Officials and Manager of the courier service.

All the courier service/parcel service’s running in A&N Islands are instructed to pass on information of any suspicious parcel arrived through their courier service to the District Food Safety Office, South Andaman at No. 03192-231024, 03192-238881 and 09434280018 (CFS/DCSA) for thorough check before its released.