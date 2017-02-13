Police recovers huge quantity of banned tobacco articles

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 13: South Andaman Police is continuing its endeavor to curb down the menace of illicit sale of liquor and other contraband articles and in its pursuance, the Police team of PS Havelock headed by SHO K. Ilangovan conducted a raid concerning illegal tobacco products at Havelock jetty and detected 90 Packets of Zarda by the name Gopal 60 (each 45 grams) and 15 ½ Kg of Dry tobacco leaf kept in a steel trunk along with toy items unloaded from Om Shakti cargo vessel belonging to one GurupadoMondal, 35, shopkeeper R/o Govind Nagar Havelock No 3. Later, the recovered articles were handed over to the Food Safety Officer, Shri S. Santosh at Port Blair for further needful action. The involved person was directed to report to the Food Safety Officer at Port Blair.

General Public has been requested to pass on information of any illegal activity noticed in the area in South Andaman District to nos. 100, or to the nearest Police Station.