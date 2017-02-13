Rate of kerosene oil revised

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 13: It is brought to the Notice of all the Wholesale Distributors, FPS licensee and PDS beneficiaries of SKO (Kerosene Oil) of Andaman and Nicobar Islands that consequent upon enhancement in the wholesale Dealers commission and Ex-Storage Point price on PDS kerosene oil by the Govt. of India, the A&N Administration has revised the rate of PDS SKO (kerosene Oil) for the entire Union Territory of A&N Islands as Retail selling price of SKO per ltrRs. 22.15/-, Wholesale price of SKO per ltr. Rs. 20.80/-. The above revised rates shall come into force with immediate effect.