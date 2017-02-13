Welcome Gathering by SSVM

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 13: On 12th February 2017 the Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir Secondary School (E.M.) Prothrapur, Port Blair arranged a Welcome Gathering for one of the leading businessman families who is running a firm “Goenka Foundation”. The family has selected the school SSVM to maintain the infrastructure of the building free of cost such as repair of furniture, broken windows, doors of classrooms, to equip science laboratories, to provide sports materials for children etc.

In the first phase Shri Amit Goenka’s family gifted Dumbbells sets, Hand ball kit, Badminton kit, lazium and one R.O. water purifier for school students.

Shri S.K. Singh, Academic Advisor of the school offered hearty welcome to the Goenka family members on behalf of the institution and praised highly to this initiative of Shri Amit Goenka of Goenka Foundation.