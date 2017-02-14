ANSCB mourns demise of young employee

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















DJ venkatesh

Diglipur, Feb 14: The employees of Andaman & Nicobar State Cooperative Branch, Diglipur branch today paid homage to late Pradeep Mistry, 33 yrs who died yesterday at G B Pant Hospital, Port Blair. He was admitted to CHC Diglipur on last Tuesday on 7th Feb with minor fever and on 9th Feb he was discharged.

Yesterday on 13th Feb again he was bought to CHC Diglipur from where he was airlifted in the evening to GB Pant Hospital at Port Blair. After reaching he was immediately admitted to ICU where he died few minutes later. His body was shifted today to his native place at Neil Island.

He joined the ANSCB in the year 2011 and served at Neil Island, Kalighat and Diglipur Branches. He is survived by his wife who is a teacher at VKZP Diglipur. ANSCB Diglipur branch observed two minutes silence for his soul today evening.