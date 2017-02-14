Chief Secretary visits Gram Panchayat Mannnarghat

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 14: The Chief Secretary, A & N Administration visited at Gram Panchayat Mannarghat along with Deputy Commissioner, South Andaman District/ Secretary (RD, PRIs & ULB), A & N Admin. on 11/02/2017, with officers of the line departments. During his visit after inspection Mannarghat, Gram Panchayat Office, inspected various work sites such as Community hall Wright Myo, Fish Market Wright Myo etc. Regarding allotment of land for construction of Panchayat Bhawan, Gram Panchayat Mannarghat, he inspected proposed site also. He also enquired about the feasibility of developing tourism at Wright Myo Jetty that already proposed for eco friendly tourism for boating, scuba diving etc

The Pradhan expressed his gratitude on the behalf of gram panchayat/general public for in initiative positive steps taken by the Chief Secretary for prospective development of the gram panchayat.