CS to Inaugurate Indian Panorama Film Festival today : Films of different languages & genre to be screened during the five day festival

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 14: The Directorate of Information, Publicity & Tourism, Andaman & Nicobar Administration, in association with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Directorate of Film Festivals/IFFI, New Delhi, Govt of India, is organizing Indian Panorama Film Festival (Public Screening of films) in Port Blair from February 15 to 19, 2017. About 15 films of different languages and different genre will be screened at two different venues viz. PBMC Auditorium and ITF Ground during the festival. The Chief Secretary, A&N Administration, Shri Anindo Majumdar will inaugurate the Film Festival at DBRAIT Auditorium, Dollygunj at 3.30 pm tomorrow ( Feb 15). This will be followed by the screening of the film Bahubali (Telegu) directed by SS. Rajamauli in the auditorium itself at 4 pm.

On Feb 16, the film Bastu Shaap- (Bengali), directed by Kaushik Ganguly and film Sankachil (Bengali) directed by Goutam Ghose will be screened at PBMC Auditorium at 10 am. Similarly, the film Radiopetti (Tamil) directed by Hari Vishwanath and film Irudhi Suttru (Tamil) directed by Sudha Kongara will be screened at 2 pm at the same venue. The film Sultan (Hindi) directed by Ali Abbas Jaffar will be screened at PBMC Auditorium at 6 pm.

On Feb 17, the film AIN (Malayalam) directed by Sidhartha Siva will be screened at PBMC Auditorium from 10 am and film Court (Marathi) directed by Chaitanya Tamhane will be screened at PBMC Auditorium at 2 pm. The film Bhajirao Mastani (Hindi) directed by Sanjay Leela Bansali will be screened at ITF Ground at 6pm.

On Feb 18, the film Sairat (Marathi) directed by Nagraj Manjule will be screened at PBMC Auditorium at 10 am followed by screening of Massan (Hindi) directed by Neeraj Ghaywan at PBMC Auditorium at 2 pm. The film Airlift (Hindi) directed by Raja Krishna Menon will be screened at ITF Ground at 6 pm.

On Feb 19, the film Jal (Hindi) directed by Grish and Gudh (Nepali) directed by Saurav Rai will be screened at PBMC Auditorium at 10 am. This will be followed by screening of the film Ramsingh Charlie (Hindi) directed by Nitin Kakkar at PBMC Auditorium at 2 pm. The film Sultan (Hindi) directed by Hari Vishwanath will be screened at ITF Ground at 6pm.