High wave warning

Port Blair, Feb 14: High waves in the range of 3.0 – 3.3 meters are forecasted during 17:30 hours on 14-02-2017 to 23:30 hours of 16-02-2017 along the west coast of Nicobar Islands between Ten Degree Channel to Great Channel. Current speeds vary between 95 – 106 cm/sec. Fishermen are advised to be cautious while venturing into the sea. The general public is advised to take precautionary measures and in case of any emergency contact in the following phone numbers of State Control Room, District Control Room and Emergency Operation Centres.

State Control Room: 03192- 238880 (Tele-Fax), 1077(Helpline); District Control Room: 03192-238881; EOC (Campbell Bay): 03193-264020; EOC (Kamorta): 03193-263222; EOC (N&M): 03192-262960; EOC (Hut Bay): 03192-284014; EOC (Car Nicobar): 03193-265241; EOC (Havelock): 03192-282030; EOC (Ferrargunj): 03192-266527.