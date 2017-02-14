Parents demand CCTV Cameras in Day Care Centers

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Staff Correspondent

Port Blair, Feb 14: Dozens of incidents of assaulting and mistreating toddlers in Day Care Centers in Mainland India are being reported by National Media and now some parents complain that in Andaman too some Day Care centers have started fooling parents and mistreating toddlers.

Parents, some are government servants, and do not want their names to be quoted, told Andaman Sheekha that they have found that their children were kept under total negligence under extreme unhygienic conditions in a day care centre, whenever they visited the Day care center without any notice.

This is alarming that Day Care Centers are mushrooming in these Islands too but there is still no fixed guideline for them. “The social welfare department and police must keep an eye over such Day Care Centers,” said an angry parent, who is all set to lodged an official complaint against a Day Care Centre very soon. Hope the Administration will take a proper note of this issue and take strong steps to ensure children are not mistreated.