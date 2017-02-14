Private Bus Operators to go on strike today

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::
Sarthak Kanjilal
Port Blair, Feb 14: The Private Bus Operators of Port Blair City may go on a strike tomorrow protesting against the cancellation of the Driving License of a Private Bus Driver, it is learnt.
There are several other issues on which the Private Bus Operators will stage protest tomorrow. As per highly placed sources, for such strike no permission has been taken by Private Bus Operators till now.
Comments
Kumar says
How much to suffer from these Bus / Auto operators union since they are observing strike in their whims and fancy? Can we know through your esteemed paper about the rules and regulation for declaring strike by such public service utilities?