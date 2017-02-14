Rights for demolishing of buildings rest only with Chairman PBMC and Council: MP

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Feb 26: Expressing his anger over demolishing of shops and a few private houses in city, the Member of Parliament, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Mr Bishnu Pada Ray today said that the administration has no right to demolish private buildings in Port Blair city and the rights are solely rest on the shoulders of Chairperson of PBMC and the Port Blair Municipal Council.

Addressing the press conference at MP Office today at 11:00 am, Mr Ray said that there is an urgent need to amend the Building Bye Laws.

Further addressing the media the MP said that the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) has awarded the work of construction of bridge over Humphrey Strait to RDS projects, A & N Islands.

“The work for the aforesaid bridge will start soon. The cost of the project is 223 crores,” the MP said

The Member of Parliament further said that the tender for Austin to Karala Junction road ie 242-298 km has also been floated and the total cost of the project is 317 crore. “Recently a meeting was held in which it was decided that temporarily, the repair work of the ATR will be taken up by the NHIDCL itself,” Mr Ray said.

Regarding new Property Tax rules of PBMC the MP said that, he has received a lot of complaints on this issue.

MP said that a special meeting was held recently, during which a committee has been constituted and very soon a good decision regarding property tax will be announced. “No tax for vacant land will be imposed,” MP assured.

Later giving a good news, Mr Bishnu Pada Ray said that Medica Speciality Hospital will now conduct a campus selection for Nursing in these Islands too.