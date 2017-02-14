Sixteen booked under Legal Metrology Act

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















& Consumer Affairs, Mayabunder conducted surprise inspection in and around Mayabunder Tehsil last month and found 13 Autorickshaw Drivers/Owners violating the provisions of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Legal Metrology (Enforcement) Rules, 2011 and three shopkeepers violating the provisions contained under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 framed under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009. All the offenders were booked under the provisions contained in the Legal Metrology Act/Rules and imposed penalty on them. A total of ` 33, 000/- (Rupees Thirty three thousands only) levied from them as compounding fine.

It is appealed to all the consumers that in case of any complaints in this regard, such as overcharging of packaged commodities beyond MRP, less weighment, any unfair trade practice etc., the same may be brought to notice in writing to the Directorate of Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Port Blair. Consumers can also lodge their compliant over Toll free Phone No. 18003453197 during working hours.f