Coast Guard Celebrates 41st Raising Day

Port Blair, Feb 15: Inspector General Kuldip Singh Sheoran PTM,TM, the Commander Coast Guard Region (A&N) hosted 41st Coast Guard Raising Day reception on 14 Feb 17 at the Regional Headquarters premises. The Lt Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi was the Chief Guest at the function and performed the traditional cake cutting ceremony along with Asst Comdt Mayur Sharma, the youngest Coast Guard officer in A&N Region.

The Lt Governor in his address complemented Indian Coast Guard for the yeoman service rendered to the Islanders and the commitment displayed towards safety and the security of the region. The Lt Governor had a special mention to the Coast Guard initiative of “Swachh Sagar Abhiyan” under the aegis of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. A short film showcasing the strength and prowess of Indian Coast Guard was screened to commence the festivities.

The dance troupe “Kalanidhi” of renowned danseuse Yogini Gandhi staged the awe inspiring “Odissi Unveiled” performance depicting intricate aspects of the classical Odissi dance form. The rendition of “Vande Mataram” performance by the award winning danseuse was the high point of the evening and enthralled the august gathering.

The second edition of Coast Guard Andaman & Nicobar Region Brochure “Dweep Darpan 2017” was also released by The Lt Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi on the occasion. A communique received from PRO Coast Guard. “Vyamah Rakshamah- We Protect”.