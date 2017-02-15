Five-day ‘Indian Panorama Film Festival’ gets underway: A&N Islands offers great opportunity for film making: CS

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 15: The five-day ‘Indian Panorama Film Festival’ (Public Screening of films) got underway today with its inauguration by the Chief Secretary, A&N Administration, Mr. Anindo Majumdar at DBRAIT Auditorium here this evening. Smt. Rupa Ray, Padmashree Awardee, Mr. Naresh Chander Lal, Secretary, IP, Dr. A. K. Singla, Director IP&T, Mr. Amit Anand were present on the occasion. The chief guest and other dignitaries lit the lamp marking the commencement of the film festival.

The Directorate of Information and Publicity, Andaman & Nicobar Administration is organizing the Film festival in association with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Directorate of Film Festivals/IFFI, New Delhi, Govt. of India. As many as 15 popular as well as award winning films, of different languages and genre will be screened at two different venues viz. PBMC Auditorium and ITF Ground during this festival.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Secretary congratulated the Department of Information, Publicity & Tourism for organizing the Film Festival here in the Islands after a gap of five years. He said, it reflects a new development in the Islands since till recently, not too many cultural activities were being organized here. The Chief Secretary further stated that Film festival is an important requirement here, since people residing on mainland have the opportunity to watch films and such opportunity should also be made available for the Islanders as well. He said, the Islands have plethora of stories to tell pertaining to freedom movement and natural beauty etc. which also offer great opportunity for film making in Isles. He said, Film making is a medium of expression and expressed hope that in the years to come, film makers will also make films about these Islands. The Chief Secretary stated that the film festival is being organized with an aim to provide the Islanders an opportunity to see good films and to inspire youngsters to take up film making. Apart from IT industries, film making industry also has a great potential in Isles, he added.

The Chief Secretary also directed the IP Department to organize Children’s Film Festival here in the Islands so as to inspire them to take up film making in future. He stated that Film Festival should be made a permanent fixture in the cultural calendar events of the Isles.

Earlier, welcoming the gathering, the Secretary (IP), Dr. A. K. Singla said, the Film Festival is being organized after a gap of five years here in the Island; the last one was organized in 2012. Touching upon the evolution of film making, he said, film is a great medium of storytelling and these Islands offers great opportunity for film makers to make films on freedom fighters, nature in its pristine form, untouched beaches etc. He expressed hope that film making in Isles would garner more importance in the years to come and called upon Islanders to take up film making. The IP Secretary also said that the Administration is making efforts in provding a conducive environment for the film business in the Islands and will create a single window system for according all clearances required.

A two minutes silence was observed as a mark of respect to a young tourist from Maharashtra, Vineet A Sonpipare who died at North Bay recently.

The film Bahubali (Telegu) directed by SS. Rajamauli was also screened on the occasion. On Feb 16, the film Bastu Shaap- (Bengali) directed by Kaushik Ganguly and film Sankachil (Bengali) directed by Goutam Ghose will be screened at PBMC Auditorium at 10 am. Similarly, the film Radiopetti (Tamil) directed by Hari Vishwanath and film Irudhi Suttru (Tamil) directed by Sudha Kongara will be screened at 2pm at the same venue. The film Sultan (Hindi) directed by Ali Abbas Jaffar will be screened at PBMC Auditorium at 6 pm.

The programme concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by the Director (IP&T), Mr. Amit Anand. The Film festival which was inaugurated today will continue upto February19, 2017.