Kanoon Ki Bat on 18 Feb

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 15: In its weekly ‘KANOON KI BAAT’ programme, a LIVE Phone-in interactive programme will be broadcast on 18th February 2017. The topic of discussion will be ‘Increase in Suicidal rates’.

This programme will be broadcast on 18.02.17 from 0720 hrs to 0740 hrs. Deputy Superintendent of Police Shri.Nishant Gupta will be present in the Studio to answer to the queries of the listeners on the above said topic. Listeners can call on telephone number 232336 or 232558 to participate in this LIVE programme .