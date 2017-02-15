Land Erosion threatens Settler Families at Keralapuram; Villagers fumes over Pradhan’s negligence

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















DJ Venkatesh

Diglipur, Feb 15: In the year 1984 the Agriculture department at Diglipur in association with APWD constructed a check dam at Keralapuram Ward No 3 but the wings of the dam were not constructed.

From the area, the river flows up to Cherian Nallah. About 26 families are residing at right side of that river since settlement and every year they witness havoc created by the river, which erases the river bed. A large number of area near river bed has already been cut by the river and now two houses are also in dangerous situation, villagers told Andaman Sheekha.

Time and again the villagers raised the check dam wings construction issue in the Gram Sabha meetings, which was never heard. Instead the Panchayat constructed a wall upto Cherian Nallah on the left side of the river where most of the encroacher families are living.

According to villagers, recently the pradhan allegedly came with an excavator to start another construction work on the left side of the river to protect land of encroachers, which was strongly objected by other villagers.

As per villagers a large number of people have encroached government land and constructed houses, for whom a massive RCC staircase has also been constructed by the authorities.

After complaints of villagers, the Asst Commissioner and EE APWD recently visited the site and reportedly questioned the new construction at left side of the river.

Speaking to Andaman Sheekha Panchayat member ward No 3 Mrs Vijaya Kumari said that she along with other villagers will totally oppose the present construction which is favoring for the encroachers.

The Administration should take note of this and make a plan to protect land on the right side, where settlers are residing since last 60 years.

“If nothing is done, we will stage hunger strike in this village,” she said.