New office bearers for SATB of NGGOA elected

Port Blair, Feb 15: The Annual General Body Meeting of the South Andaman Teachers’ Branch of the Non-Gazetted Govt. Officers’ Association held on 11th February, 2017 at the Auditorium of Tagore Govt. College of Education, Port Blair elected Shri R.D.Yadav, Shri S.L.Vinjit and Shri M.Shyam Sunder as Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer respectively.

Shri Sasi Kumar and Shri B.Krishna Rao were elected as Joint Secretaries while Shri B.N.Mondal, Shri Subhan Ali, Shri R.Sashi Kumar, Shri P.Srinivasa Rao, Shri H.B.Choudhary and Smt Srimati Bishnoi were elected as Organising Secretaries. Shri K.Maheswar Rao is the Office Secretary.

Besides Office Bearers, 30 executive members from various schools were also elected in the meeting.