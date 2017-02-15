South Andaman Police warns scuba & snorkeling operators

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 15: In view of the recent incident occurred at North Bay on 13.02.2017 with the tourist and frequent instructions being given to the scuba and snorkeling including tourist boat operators time and again and even conducting meetings with them, they are not following the safety measures and also behave indecent with the tourists especially female tourists.

South Andaman police is hereby strictly warns all the scuba, snorkelling and tourist boat operators to take all safety measures for the safety of every tourist and well behave with the tourists.

Any violation and negligence would be viewed seriously and stringent legal action would be initiated against the erring scuba instructors and others for responsible which may lead to cancellation of their practice certificate/license for operations and also face serious legal consequences.