Udit Prakash Rai to appear in Good Morning Port Blair

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 15: The Secretary (UD/RD/PRI) Shri. Udit Prakash Rai, IAS will be the guest in the 21st episode of LIVE programme of All India Radio entitled “GOOD MORNING PORT BLAIR’. It will be broadcast on 20th February 2017. The topic of discussion will be “Swachh Bharat Mission”.

Listeners can participate in this discussion by calling on telephone number 232336 or 232558 on 20th February 2017 in between 0725hrs and 0745hrs.

If Listeners want to include any of their queries on the said topic they can e.mail the question before 18th February 2017 on e.mail ID goodmorningportblair@yahoo.com.

Questions can be sent through SMS / WhatsApp number 9474234000 (AIR Port Blair) before 18th February 2017 for including the same in this programme.