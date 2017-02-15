Upset woman jumps into Sea with toddler

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Feb 15: A woman of Corbyn’s Chowk area, tried to commit suicide this afternoon at around 03:15pm by jumping into the sea with her one and a half year old child from a Vehicle Ferry vessel.

As per sources, the Woman took this extreme step following some family problem with her husband onboard the Vehicle Ferry vessel, which was heading towards Chatham.

As soon as the incident took place near Chatham Jetty, the Staffs of Vehicle Ferry immediately threw life buoys into the sea and a few staffs jumped into the sea to save the Mother and her daughter.

The woman and her daughter were immediately rushed to the GB Pant Hospital via PCR, after they were rescued.

According to reports, the woman and her daughter are out of danger now. The Bambooflat Police Station has registered a case under section 309 IPC, it is learnt. Further details are awaited.