UTLBC meeting held: CS urges banks to improve performances to achieve set targets

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb.15: The Union Territory Level Bankers’ Committee (UTLBC) meeting, which was held in the conference hall of Megapode Resort here today, reviewed and discussed the performances and progress made by banks during the quarter ending December 31, 2016. These included credit disbursal position for priority/non priority sector, outstanding advances, progress under education and housing loan and the recovery position during the last quarter. Matters regarding implementation of centrally sponsored schemes such as PMEGP, KCC, GCC, SHGs/JLGs were also reviewed and bankers were advised to improve the performances so as to achieve the targets set for the financial year ending March 31, 2017.

Speaking as the chief guest of the meeting, the Chief Secretary, A&N Administration, Shri Anindo Majumdar acknowledged the achievements during the last quarter and said that some improvement had been made by banks despite the big challenge of demonetization during the quarter. This was possible because of the joint efforts made by banks and the Administration in tackling the situation arose out of demonetization, in meeting the cash requirements of the Islanders as well as tourists. He said that there has been growth in registration of digital transaction, seeding of Aadhaar and mobile phone with saving bank accounts despite the great challenge of connectivity problems. The Chief Secretary urged all banks to improve their performance in achieving the targets.

The Chief Secretary also mentioned that the Digi-Dhan Mela, which was organised in the Islands was a grand success and was well appreciated by all. He attributed its success to the contribution of all banks in the Islands and emphasized the need for installing more PoS (Point of Sales) machines to encourage cashless transaction, lending financial assistance for toilets construction, to make the Islands open defecation free, besides providing finance to entrepreneurs willing to set up IT/ITeS, which according to him has a scope once the connectivity improve.

Smt. Rekha Warriar, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, Kolkata, while speaking on the occasion appreciated the synergy between the Administration and bankers. The cashless transaction in the Islands is much better than the rest of the country. Though the people are still more comfortable with cash, banks must make more efforts to encourage cashless transaction, she said adding that e-Banking is receiving good response in the Islands.

In his keynote address, Shri Mahesh Goel, General Manager, SBI, LHO Kolkata, who is also the Chairman UTLBC, expressed concern over the declining C:D (Credit Deposit) ratio. He emphasized the need for lending more financial assistance to viable projects, especially in tourism sector, which is the main stay of the Islands besides creating activities such as rooftop solar power installation.

The General Manager, NABARD, Port Blair, Shri Hemant Songadkar emphasized for lending small loan in a big way, which according to him will be a viable banking. He said that banks should provide loans to trained borrowers preferably in cluster of SHGs, JLGs, as also under area development in the field of dairy.

Earlier, Shri Alok Kumar Saha, Regional Director, SBI welcomed the gathering and the meeting concluded with the vote of thanks, proposed by Shri Manoj Kumar, Chief Manager (Rural) State Bank of India.