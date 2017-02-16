Annual Athletic Meet 2016-17 of GMS Jarwa Creek , Baratang Held

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 16: The 55th Annual Athletic meet of GMS Jarwa Creek , Baratang for the academic year- 2016-17 was held at the school ground on 16th February 2017.

Smti. M.V.Jolly, Vice Principal GSSS Oralkatcha was the chief guest while Smti. Anitha Johnson, Headmistress ,GMS South Creek was the guest of honor for the opening ceremony.

Shri J.A.L Kujur, Teacher In-charge, welcomed the gathering .The meet was declared opened by the chief guest. The students presented an impressive March Past which was followed by a number of colorful displays such as Mass PT and various presentation of ground gymnastic. The foremost attraction was Pyramid formation by girls and boys, Malkhambh, and Lok Nritya which was a feast to the eyes of the audience. The students displayed excellent flexibility by demonstrating the jump through the rings effortlessly.

Declaring the meet open Smti. M.V.Jolly,Vice Principal the chief guest exhorted the students to excel in the field of sports and games , emphasizing the importance of physical culture . She highlighted the role of such meet in promoting the spirit of sportsmanship as well as discipline. She also appreciated Shri. B. Rajesh , PTI to train to the students for the awesome performance.

Kalpana Chawla House and Sunita Williams House gave unmatched competitions to each other.

Shri. Moindeen Kutty , S.H.O. Baratang , Police Department was the chief guest of the closing ceremony and Shri Cyril Xalxo , Lab Assistant (Retd.) was the guest of honour. He honored the winners and championship of the houses. . A large number of villagers thronged on this occasion.

The closing ceremony was marked by the scintillating displays of patriotic group dance and fancy dress by the tiny tots of primary classes.

The meet culminated with the proposal of vote of thanks by Miss. Jaswant Lakra, PST.