CARIEWA organizes workshop on First aid Fire-fighting

Port Blair, Feb 16: CARIEWA of ICAR-CIARI, Port Blair organized a day workshop on First aid Fire-fighting, on 13th Feb 2017 at Institute campus, Garacharma with the support of Fire Department of Andaman & Nicobar Administration.

Dr. A. Kundu, Incharge Director and Chairman, CIAIREWA inaugurated the event. Mr. Abhay Kumar Srivastava, Organizing Secretary of the event welcomed Mr. J. Edwin Fernandez, Inspector, Fire Department, A & N Islands and his team. Mr. J. Edwin Fernandez, briefed the gathering about importance of First aid Fire fighting.

Mr. Dinesh Singh, Head Constable delivered an interacting lecture on identification and operating procedure for different types of fire extinguishers. The team demonstrated usages different type of fire extinguisher to the institute staff members. Around 80 staff members participated in the programme. The session ended with vote of thanks proposed by Dr. M. S. Kundu, Secretary, CIARIEWA.