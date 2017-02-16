HOD,Bengali, JNRM deliveres lecture in International Conference at SKB University, West Bengal

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 16: Dr. Jyotimony Roy Chowdhury, HoD, Bengali, JNR Mahavidyalaya has delivered a speech entitled “Bengali Society, Language and literature in Andamans” as a part of a special session titled “Porer Ghare Apon Katha (own stories at neighbor(s) abode)” at the International Conference on the topic “Bengali Society, language and literature : Cultural transaction among neighbor(s)” organized by the Department of Bengali of Sidho- Kanho- Birsa University, Purulia, West Bengali in collaboration with Indian Council of Social Science Reseach, on 10th February, 2017. Distinguished scholars and litterateurs from Bangladesh and different states of India participated the conference. Prof . Dr. Shafiqunnabi Samadi of Rajshahi University, Mrs. Selina Hossain, renowned novelist of Bangladesh, famous philologist of Indian Sub- Continent Dr. Uday Narayan Singha, Writer Mr. Ramkumar Mukhapadhyay, Mr. Shyamal Bhattacharya, eminent columnist also spoke on this occasion.