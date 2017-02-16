Intensive campaign against Alcohol and Drug abuse launched at JNRM

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 16: Responding to the clarion call of the Lt.Governor, A & N Islands an intensive campaign against alcoholism and drug abuse began today at JNRM. A pledge was administered by the Chief Guest Shri.Jitendra Agarwal, Director, Social Welfare and Prohibition, A & N Administration to the staff and students. Speaking on the occasion Shri.Agarwal appreciated the initiative taken by JNRM and hoped to have many collaborative events in future. Dr.N.Francis Xavier, Principal, JNRM as Chairman of the programme, emphasized on the role and participation of student community in the fight against social evils. He also presented a paper “Issues of alcohol and drug abuse – an Island perspective” with the help of a Power Point presentation.

Dr.Vyasmani Tripathi, Associate Professor and HoD Hindi presented the key note address emphasizing the damage done to the family and the youth by alcoholism and drugs. Earlier Dr.Kandimuthu, Assistant Professor in Economics and State Programme Coordinator, National Service Scheme(NSS) presented the welcome address. He described the role of NSS in the eradication of all social evils from the society. This programme is a new beginning for the intensive campaign that will bring together the students, institution and community to fight against alcoholism and drug abuse.

The programme concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by Dr.S.K.Jha, Assistant Professor in Plant Science and NSS Programme Officer. The entire programme was moderated by Dr.Anjani Kumar Srivastav, Assistant Professor in Hindi.