Mischief with Fire; One arrested at Billyground

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Trinath

Port Blair, Feb 16: A resident of Pitchernallah namely Narayan Rao Alias Chinna was arrested by the Billyground Police Station yesterday night for committing mischief by setting his own Cattle Shelter in fire, following an argument with his family members.

As per reports, the accused is a habitual drinker and under heavy influence of liquor he reached his house last night at around 08:30pm and started an argument with his family members.

Sources said that to threaten his family members he poured Kerosene Oil in his house and Cattle Shelter and asked all the family members to leave the house otherwise he will burn down his whole property.

But negligence of the family members anguished him following which he set his own cattle shelter in fire.

It is learnt that nearly 2-3 Goats died in the fire. Sources said that the immediate step taken by the Billyground Fire Brigade unit and Police saved the property. A case has been registered against Mr. Narayan Rao under relevant section of IPC 429/435. Later he was arrested and also given bail.