SA Police ensures strict action in North Bay incident

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 16: South Andaman Police, ensuring stringent action onto the death of a tourist at the diving site at North Bay on 13/02/2017 has immediately registered a case vide Cr. No. 18/17 dated u/s 304 (A)/34 IPC at PS Bambooflat and arrested seven persons of M/s Dive Mantra namely (1) Geo Mathew (35 yrs) Dive instructor R/o Haddo (2) Ranju Ravindran (31 yrs), Director R/o Haddo (3) Dinesh Biswas (32 yrs), Director R/o Collinpur (4) B. Ganeshwar Rao, Rescue diver R/o Megapode (5) Rahul Roop (27 yrs) R/o Tushnabad (6) Shekar Mistry (35 yrs) Technician R/o South Point and (7) Mrityunjay Sisaudia (35 yrs) Dive Instructor R/o Chatham. Further investigation of the case is in progress.

A&N Police once again strictly directs all the scuba/snorkelling operators and tourist boat operators to ensure all safety precautions for avoiding any untoward incident.