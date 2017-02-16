Speeding Bike hits Truck; rider seriously injured

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Feb 15: A bike rider namely Juel Majumdar, 28 years was seriously injured after his speeding bike hit the silencer of a Truck, near the Income Tax Office, Shadipur this evening.

As per reports, the Bike rider was going towards Bazaar area in very high speed that too without wearing his Helmet. Eyewitnesses said that due to the over speed at the slope opposite to the Income Tax Office the rider lost the control and hit the silencer of a Truck, which was coming from opposite direction.

The Rider was immediately rushed to the GB Pant Hospital by a Police Van which, on information reached the spot within two minutes. It is learnt that the Bike Rider is out of danger now. Aberdeen Police Station has registered a complaint in this regard, it is learnt.