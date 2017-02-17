Andaman Sheekha

The True Mirror of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

You are here: Home / City / Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Award 2016-17, Nominations invited

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Award 2016-17, Nominations invited

by Leave a Comment

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Port Blair, Feb 17: The Government of Madhya Pradesh has instituted Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Award of Rs. 1,00,000/- (Rs. One Lakh Only) to the person or NGO who, being inspired by Dr. Ambedkar’s Life and Philosophy, has worked for social emancipation, economic empowerment and educational excellence of SCs/STs and their participation in decision making and nation building.

In this regard interested Non Government Organization or Person may apply for award for the year 2016-17 and detail may be obtained from their website www.brauss.in

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

We use Cookies - By using this site or closing this you agree to our Cookies policy.
Accept Cookies
x