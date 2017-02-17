EPFO launches Employees’ Enrolment Campaing-2017: Employees’ Participation is must; Assistant EPF Commissioner

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Feb 17: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, under the Ministry of Labour, Government of India, in order to encourage employers to voluntarily come forward and declare details of all such employees launched an Employees’ Enrolment Campaign-2017.

Addressing a Press Conference at the BSNL Conference Hall this afternoon at 03:00pm the Assistant EPF Commissioner, Mr Samuel Das said that to avail each and every employee let it be of any organisation it is very necessary for an employee to come forward.

Mr Samuel said that the organisations who were entitled for membership between 01.04.2009 to 31.12.2016 under the EPF & MP Act’ 1952 but could not be enrolled, the GOI is now accepting the recommendation of the CBT and notified the scheme which is called the Employees Provident Funds (7th Amendment) scheme-2016.

He said that this scheme has come into force on the 1st day of January 2017 and shall cease to operate on 31/03/2017. He said that all the employee drawing wage upto Rs 15000/- per month only are eligible to be enrolled under this scheme.

Mr Samuel further said that any employer who has failed to enrol any employees for any reason whatsoever between 01/04/2009 and 31/12/2016 can now make a declaration in an specified format mentioning clearly the date of eligibility in respect of each employees.

He said that for enrolling the employees from the back date w.e.f 01/04/2009 the employees share of EPF shall stand waived. “The employer will be liable to pay only their own share of Provident Fund along with simple interest @ 12% per annum,” Mr Samuel said.

Mr Samuel added that the penalty for late payment which usually ranges between 5%-100% of dues is reduced to a nominal of Rs 1/- per annum for enrolment of such employees. All administrative charges have also been waived. Mr Samuel said.