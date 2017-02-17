International Mother Language day at Shri Shri Hari Mandir , Sippighat

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 17: The villagers , devotees and believers of Lord Shri Hari Chand Thakur are going to celebrate the ’ International Mother Language day on 21st February’ , 2017 at 5,00 Pm , in the Premises of Shri Shri Hari Mandir , Sippighat, Port Blair , South Andaman, which is organized by Shri SJri Hari Guru Chand Sanskritik Sangh, Port Blair. A cultural programe will be held at the said day in evening. All the villagers and public are invited to attend the said occasion for success.