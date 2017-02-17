Major Jungle Fire reported from Brookshabad area

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Feb 17: A major Jungle Fire was reported this afternoon at around 01:00 pm behind the Mahatma Gandhi International School situated at Brookshabad, Corbyn’s Cove. Fortunately no one suffered any injuries but the fire burnt huge land behind the school.

As per reports, the fire spread from a waste burning spot, which was just behind the school although the school authorities had no knowledge about this.

Soon the fire went out of control of the School Authorities and the matter was immediately reported to the Fire Brigade Unit following which a team of Fire Brigade immediately reached the spot with one Fire Tender and controlled the fire after a struggle of 45 minutes.