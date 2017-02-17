PBMC refutes media report regarding Property Tax

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 17: The Port Blair Municipal Council today refuted news item published by a local daily recently with caption “Present day Council is giving enough ammunitions to give boost to Congress raising”.

In this regard, the PBMC has clarified that the caption and content of the news item are false, baseless and seems to be published with malafide intentions. A special meeting of the Council meeting of the Council was already fixed on 11.02.2017 to give further relief to the citizens and the said news item was published just a day before to derail the people friendly actions of the Council.

The progressive decision of Unit Area System of Property Tax was taken by the Council unanimously to bring transparency, fairness and relief to the Citizens.

In a press note the Chairperson of PBMC today said that the earlier system of Property Tax was full of defects and there were lots of complaints about harassment of citizens and corruption in the whole process of assessment. As all are aware, there is no scope of any corruption in the new system and self-assessment system will end the ‘Inspector-Raj’.

The Council it its special meeting on 11.02.2017 had already decided that the Unit Area System of property Tax will be reviewed by a Committee of Councillors headed by the Member of Parliament Mr. Bishnu Pada Ray.