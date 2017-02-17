Power break once again

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 17: It is brought to the notice of electricity consumer and general public that due to carrying out of breakdown maintenance of 33 KV Potential Transformer at Phoenix Bay Sub Station the power supply in the following area will be affected on 18.02.2017.

From 0700 hrs. to 0830 hrs there will be power cut in Mohanpura, Babu Lane, Aberdeen Bazaar from Ratnam Market to Taxi Stand, Aberdeen Thana & part of Gurudwara Lane, Dairy Farm Junction, Lamba Line, Ranchi Tekery, School Line complete & part of Minnie Bay.

From 0830 hrs. to 1000 hrs. there will be power cut in Rajasthan Mandir, ALWH Colony, Hawaghar Jn., Dudh Line, Nayagaon, Bargat Line, GPRA Colony, Carbyn’s Junction Marine Hill, Dugnabad complete, Round Basti & Netaji Club area.

From 1000 hrs to 1130 hrs there will be power cuts in Part of Gurudwara Lane, Bengali Club, Biggi Lane, Anthropological Museum, Middle Point, Link Road, VIP Road, Police Line, part of Junglighat, BSNL Telephone Exchange, Prem Nagar, Goalghar, Carmel School area, KV-I area & Murdakhari area.

The above schedule is tentative and the actual time of interruption may vary depending upon the site situation and availability of power generation.