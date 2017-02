News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 17: Dr. Jayanta Samanta, Gastroenterologist of Medica Super Speciality Hospital, Kolkata will be rendering super-specialty services in Gastroenterology at GB Panth Hospital, Port Blair from Feb 22, to 24, 2017. Patients who need consultation with Dr Jayanta Samanta, Gastroenterologist may register their name with the HoD (medicine) & HoD (Surgery).