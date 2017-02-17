‘Swach Bharat’ Ambassador visits Boys School

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb. 17 The Swach Bharat Ambassador, A & N Islands, Padmashree Awardee Shri Naresh Chander Lal visited Govt. Boys Sr. Sec. School. He went round the classrooms, school campus and expressed happiness on the cleanliness being maintained in the school.

While addressing the students, he emphasized on getting rid of the three abuses – alcoholism, drug and tobacco. He expressed that students must set goals in their life and sincerely work to achieve them. Earlier, the Principal of the school, Smt Rita Banerjee welcomed the gathering.