Two Mail Vans of Post office grounded; Hired Vehicles pressed into service

Staff Correspondent

Port Blair, Feb 17: The Head Office of A & N Islands, which handles maximum number of most urgent and crucial mails, has reportedly grounded both the Mail Vans available at Port Blair and is presently running the entire show with the help of hired vehicles from private parties.

Andaman Sheekha has learnt that out of two vehicles one is out of order since long and other vehicle has been grounded because the driver is on leave.

It is surprising to note that the massive department which had till last year hired two driver on temporary basis could not hire a driver for one month and have decided to hire private vehicles, to handles crucial mails of public and government agencies.

When contacted a very senior officer of India Post who does not want his name to be quoted justified the act by saying that the private party is charging very less amount in absence of the present driver of Postal Department.

When crossed check it has been found that the India Post, A & N Islands had employed two drivers since last many years. One driver worked for India post for 11 years without break while the other driver worked for India Post for nearly seven years without break. Both the employees were assured many times that their candidature will be given priority while recruiting full time drivers.

Sadly when the vacancy of driver was published both the part time driver found that they were made ineligible for the post.

When they approached court for justice, contract of both the driver was not renewed.

Many questions that why can’t one of the drivers was asked to operate the Mail Van for one month instead of giving contract to private party to handle some of the most crucial mails of Government of India and Public.

When questioned, the senior officer refused to comment anything further saying that “One senior officer to the rank of Deputy Superintendent from Mainland India has just joined. He can be contacted for more details.”