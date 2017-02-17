Women Patanjali Yog Samity conducts various awareness campaigns at Schools

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 17: The Women Patanjali Yog Samity, Andaman & Nicobar Islands are conducting a number of Yoga camps at various schools in the South Andaman District.

In the first phase the Women Patanjali Yog Samity conducted a two day camp at Wibmerlygunj School. The Samity started the Yoga camp on 17th January at Ograbraj Middle School.

The Woman Patanjali Yog Samity has covered Primary School MithaKhari, Senior Secondary School Namunaghar, Aniket, Caddle Gunj, Shaitan Khari, Habidipur and Senior Secondary School Tushnabad.

The First phase of Yoga Camp finished on 09th February 2017 at Senior Secondary School Manpur. According to Mrs Kuldeep Kaur of Women Patanjali Yog Samity in the first phase of Yoga Camp around 700 students including teachers took part in the Yoga Camp.

Mrs Kamlaxi, Padmawati and Bharthi taught the students and teachers about Yoga, Health, Cleanliness and also aware the students about the benefit of Yoga in Life.

The Women Patanjali Yog Samity has thanked the Education Department for supporting them in organising such camps at Schools.