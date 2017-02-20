Efforts of two brave youths of South Andaman lauded

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Staff Correspondent

Port Blair, Feb 20: Two youths of South Andaman region exhibited highest level of bravery on 15th February 2017 by jumping into the sea to save a mother and her child. According to reports on 15 February one lady had jumped into the sea from MV Juhi, a ferry that ply between Bambooflat and Chatham.

While, most of passengers on board turned into passive audience and some were busy in clipping pictures for their social media, these two youths jumped into the sea to save both mother and the child. One DSS staff also reportedly jumped into the sea to rescue the child, but he could not be located.

While initial input from police said that only DSS staffs were there to save the mother and daughter later it became clear that B. Arun Kumar a 17 year brave boy of Bachelor of Arts (Economics) 1st year from Andaman and Nicobar College (ANCOL), S/o Shri. V Balu and Smti. Amudha a resident of Shore Point village and Shakeel Ahmed, a first year student of JNRM, from Stewart Gunj village, were the youths, who showed tremendous bravery at the time of crisis.

“Initially we were told that only DSS staffs jumped into the sea now we are getting reports that some civilians had also jumped into the sea to save the lady and her daughter,” said police sources.

Jumped into high sea to save others, that too risking own life is an act of bravery and the A & N Administration must honour these youths and the DSS staff for such bravery.