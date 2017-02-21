Awareness campaign on Anti Tobacco consumption, Anti Alcohol at Car Nicobar

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 21: The Programme on Alcoholism and ill effects of Drug Abuse, Alcohol & Tobacco by the Directorate is under way to all Project of ICDS, Diglipur, Rangat & Car Nicobar. Awareness campaign on Anti Tobacco consumption, Anti Alcohol was organized by the District Administration at Car Nicobar, at Community Hall at Chukchucha Car Nicobar. An Awareness Campaign – cum orientation training Programme for Aww’s on ill effects at Alcoholism and Drug Abuse was organized by ICDS (UP) at Anganwadi Training Centre, Attam Pahad, near about 200 Anganwadi workers were attended the Programme. A Symposium was organized at Kamal Basthi, Campbell Bay on against the menance of Alcoholism and Tobacco consumption. Similar programme has organized in befitting manners at Rangat Samiti hall, Long Island Panchayat hall.

Awareness Programme on ill effects of Drug, Alcohol and Tobacco was organized at Durga pur and Shibpur on 07.02.2017 by CDPO Diglipur Ku Tanuja, Teacher, from Govt. Secondary School Shibpur urged children especially youth to actively involved in drug awareness campaign. A large number of school children and parents were present.