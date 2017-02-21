Major Fire averted at Aberdeen Bazaar; Prompt action of Fire Fighters lauded

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Yajjal Navin Kumar

Port Blair, Feb 21: A major fire was averted from the third floor of an under construction building situated at Aberdeen Bazaar yesterday night at around 11:58pm.

The fire was reported from the building, which is situated just opposite to Hotel Milan.

As per reports, no one suffered any injuries in the accident but the under construction shop at the third floor, which is having a total property value of around Rs 1.5 crores, suffered a loss of about Rs 15 lakhs, it is learnt.

As per reports, after receiving the fire call a team of Fire Brigade with eight Fire Tenders reached the spot in no time and controlled the fire after hard work of more than an hour.

Highly professional work of the Fire Fighters didn’t let the fire to spread in the nearby houses and shops. The Fire Brigade is still investigating the reason behind the cause of Fire. Further details are awaited.