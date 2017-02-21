MGGC College celebrates “International Mother Tongue day”

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Trinath

Mayabunder, Feb 21: The Mahatma Gandhi Government College celebrated “International Mother Tongue day” today at the Conference Hall of the MGGC College. A number of students participated in various programs.

Dr. Jagdish Singh Manhas, Principal, MGG College, Mayabunder was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Manhas said that if each and every citizen of the country begins to respect their mother tongue and if they try to know their respective glorious cultural heritage, India will naturally become a strong and richest country once again among the countries of the world.

During the celebration, Mr Nitai Bepari, Faculty Member Department of Bangla highlighted the importance of the day and Dr Manik Mali also briefed the History of the celebrating this day.